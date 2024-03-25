Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives $105.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.