Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 642 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £122.24 million, a P/E ratio of 468.61, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 750 ($9.55). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,335.77%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

