Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.94 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $5.51 million and $4.94 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00109183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00017174 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00183677 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

