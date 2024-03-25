Scotiabank Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$8.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNTL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.72.

Shares of TSE DNTL traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.51. 218,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,028. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. dentalcorp has a 52-week low of C$5.27 and a 52-week high of C$9.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

