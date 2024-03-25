Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $127.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

