Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,747,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,473 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,713,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,708,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

