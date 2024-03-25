Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 465.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

