Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 802,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.