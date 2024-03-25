Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock
In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $39,538.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 802,266 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scholar Rock
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.