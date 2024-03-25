Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after purchasing an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after buying an additional 130,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after acquiring an additional 297,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

