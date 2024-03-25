Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $821.84

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and $821.84 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,692,635,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,672,056,581 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

