SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.9% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 3.5% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,071. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $122.74 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.56.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

