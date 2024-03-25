San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 12th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.08. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

