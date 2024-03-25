Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Safehold has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.9% per year over the last three years. Safehold has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold Stock Down 0.5 %

SAFE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 14,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 36.61 and a quick ratio of 36.61. Safehold has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,325,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,183 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safehold by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 400,033 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Safehold

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.