Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Receives $131.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $102.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $1.0207 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

