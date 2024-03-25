Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.32

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 1599083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,640,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

