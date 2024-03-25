Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 2.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $286.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

