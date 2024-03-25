Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.06. Approximately 3,678,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,962,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Roblox Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,997,733 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $1,363,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $1,870,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

