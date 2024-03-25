Robin Schulman Sells 2,425 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00.
GitLab Stock Up 0.1 %
GTLB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. 1,625,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
