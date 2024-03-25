Robin Schulman Sells 2,425 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) insider Robin Schulman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $142,468.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 8th, Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $2,294,084.73.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00.

GTLB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.80. 1,625,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. GitLab's revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

