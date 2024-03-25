Robert W. Baird Raises Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $148.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6 %

XYL opened at $129.21 on Thursday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xylem by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

