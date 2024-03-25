RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,006,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,484,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RLX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on RLX Technology from $2.40 to $2.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of RLX Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
