RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Bought by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after buying an additional 518,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,482,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,686,000 after purchasing an additional 63,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,643. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

