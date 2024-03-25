Reviewing Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) and Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronext and Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronext N/A N/A N/A $0.91 102.38 Dun & Bradstreet $2.31 billion 1.77 -$47.00 million ($0.11) -85.09

Euronext has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronext, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronext N/A N/A N/A Dun & Bradstreet -2.03% 10.65% 3.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Euronext and Dun & Bradstreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronext 1 3 0 0 1.75 Dun & Bradstreet 0 3 2 1 2.67

Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.90%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Euronext.

Summary

Dun & Bradstreet beats Euronext on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products. In addition, the company offers options contracts based on the blue-chip equities listed on Euronext; commodity derivatives, such as milling wheat futures contracts; and post-trade services, as well as distributes and sells real-time, historic, and reference data to data vendors, and financial institutions and individual investors. Further, it provides equity, debt, fund and ETF listing, corporate and investor, cash trading, foreign exchange trading, derivatives trading, fixed income trading, and power trading services. Additionally, the company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges, venue operators, and financial institutions; colocation, network and proximity services; and regulatory reporting services. The company was formerly known as Euronext Group N.V. and changed its name to Euronext N.V. in May 2014. Euronext N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership. The company also provides sales and marketing solutions, including D&B Connect, a self-service data management platform; D&B Optimizer, an integrated data management solution; D&B Rev.Up ABX, an open and agnostic platform that aligns marketing and sales teams to deliver an optimal and coordinated buying; D&B Hoovers, a sales intelligence solution; D&B Audience Targeting, which helps clients to reach the right audiences with the right messages; D&B Visitor Intelligence that turns web visitors into leads; D&B Direct, an API-enabled data management solution; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application that provides information services. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

