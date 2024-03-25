Reviewing Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) and Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.7% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Avenue Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoPrecise Antibodies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 345.86%. Avenue Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21,064.02%. Given Avenue Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avenue Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Avenue Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoPrecise Antibodies $15.61 million 2.65 -$19.98 million ($0.41) -3.83 Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.55 million ($1.27) -0.12

Avenue Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and Avenue Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoPrecise Antibodies -60.23% -26.54% -18.36% Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -335.11%

Summary

Avenue Therapeutics beats ImmunoPrecise Antibodies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes. The company also offers syngeneic cell line for immunization and screening; and peptide production for subsequent antibody discovery campaign. In addition, it provides B cell select platform which allows for the interrogation of animal antibody repertoire; screening of the immune repertoire of rabbits and chickens and select the desired antibody directly from the B cells; single step hybridoma, a semi-solid media to grow mouse and rat hybridomas; and DeepDisplay, a combination of transgenic animal platform and custom IPA phage display antibody selection. The company also offers phage display, a custom immune libraries from multiple species; and CAR development, an adaptable antibody which allows the inclusion of functional data early in the screening funnel. Further, it provides silico developability, a profiling toolset for antibody lead candidates; and vitro analytical tools for the study of various critical quality attributes. Additionally, the company offers LucinaTech, an antibody humanization to identify essential framework and CDR residues; antibody affinity maturation for therapeutic and diagnostic application; and antibody chimerization for cloning and production of variable antibody domain. It also provides Eurofins preclinical services; hybrid service model, a service model designed to reduce time and risk with custom technologies and applications; and breadth and depth to accelerate assay development, screening cascades, drug candidate validation, and new biotherapeutic concepts. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

