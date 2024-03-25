Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $196.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.70.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $198.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 275.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $3,298,630.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares in the company, valued at $36,575,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.