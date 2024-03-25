Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Remark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Remark by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
