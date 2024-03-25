Redrow (LON:RDW) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 688 ($8.76) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 643 ($8.19).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redrow to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.62) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 634.50 ($8.08).

LON RDW opened at GBX 663 ($8.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 638.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 568.11. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($8.91).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 3,906.25%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.31), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($228,030.43). Company insiders own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

