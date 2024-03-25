Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kanzhun (BZ)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2024 – Kanzhun was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/13/2024 – Kanzhun had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Kanzhun was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

3/12/2024 – Kanzhun was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of BZ traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,962,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32.

Institutional Trading of Kanzhun

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth $234,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.