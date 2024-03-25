RealReal (REAL) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare RealReal to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RealReal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 539 458 6 2.31

RealReal presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given RealReal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RealReal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

64.7% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -22.15% -42.09% -4.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RealReal and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -2.07 RealReal Competitors $1.94 billion $32.37 million 3.52

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

