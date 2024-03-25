Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 406,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on RC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 178,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 125,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

