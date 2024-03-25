RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on RBA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $1,133,055 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

