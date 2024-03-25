Raymond James Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$375.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$380.00 to C$375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$302.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$270.87. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$206.30 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

