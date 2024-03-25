Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 12th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of RL stock opened at $187.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after acquiring an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 320,547 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 254,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

