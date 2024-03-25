RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDNT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 133,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,401.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61. RadNet has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.11 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

