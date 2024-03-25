QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $137,612.25

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $137,612.25 and approximately $623.78 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00116723 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $622.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

