QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 2,131,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,286,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.80.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,310.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,735. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after purchasing an additional 796,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.