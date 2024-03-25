QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 2,131,256 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,286,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $467,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,347. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $467,835.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,279 shares of company stock worth $3,584,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

