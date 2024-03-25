Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $111.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $114.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

