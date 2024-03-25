Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.79 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

