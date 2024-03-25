Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.79 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $95.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
