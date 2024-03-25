Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 135,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 61,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 16.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

