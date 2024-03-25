ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.11

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 46310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

