ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. 460,099 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

