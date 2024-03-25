Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.03

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 208175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $287,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $3,534,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

