Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Critical Review

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -1.50% -0.40% -0.17% Power REIT -736.66% -92.65% -35.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for City Office REIT and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

City Office REIT presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given City Office REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Power REIT.

This table compares City Office REIT and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.08 -$2.68 million ($0.25) -19.32 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.27 -$14.25 million ($8.85) -0.08

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. City Office REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

City Office REIT has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Power REIT on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Power REIT

(Get Free Report)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.