Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) were up 14.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 727,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 421% from the average daily volume of 139,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Power Metals Trading Up 11.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.63.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
