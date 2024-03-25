Power Co. of Canada (POW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

POW stock opened at C$37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.30.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4763006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POW. Desjardins upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.78.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

