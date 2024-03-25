PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $232.94 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $232.94 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00017824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.20 or 0.00128467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

