Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRCH

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $102,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Porch Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.