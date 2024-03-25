PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives $46.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 42.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after acquiring an additional 796,077 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after acquiring an additional 599,211 shares during the period. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 82.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,273,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,827,000 after acquiring an additional 575,012 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,754,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 73.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 536,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

