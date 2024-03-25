Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 9,301,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 45,720,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Plug Power’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Plug Power by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

