Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 15th

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.96 million for the quarter.

